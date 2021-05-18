Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $49.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.
PBH opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
