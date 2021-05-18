Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $49.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.