PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

PQG opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

