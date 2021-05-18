Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 49,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 16,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SpÃ³lka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as business loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

