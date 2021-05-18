Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 8th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Power Assets has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.