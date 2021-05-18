Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on June 8th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
OTCMKTS HGKGY opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Power Assets has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
About Power Assets
