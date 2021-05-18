Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JMP Securities

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of POSH opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

