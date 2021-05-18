Portion Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $129,968.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portion has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.25 or 0.11016210 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

