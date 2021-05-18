Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 120,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

