Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. 129,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

