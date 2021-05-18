Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 178,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Pontem Company Profile (NYSE:PNTM)

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

