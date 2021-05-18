Polkamarkets Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 7% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $800,947.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

