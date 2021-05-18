Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00014806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $2.60 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.82 or 0.00582172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00208094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00265386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003786 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,512,784 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

