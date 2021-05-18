Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.