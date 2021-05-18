Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 100.89% and a negative net margin of 264.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.13.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

