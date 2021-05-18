Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

