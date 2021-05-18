Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

