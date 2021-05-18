Pi Financial Boosts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of C$305.39 million and a P/E ratio of -33.60. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.93%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

