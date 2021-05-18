PHX Minerals’ (PHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

