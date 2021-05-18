PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

