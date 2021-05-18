Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,454.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $8,454.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.92 or 0.01123944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,097,452 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

