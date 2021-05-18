Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.