Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 27.6% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $36.62 million and $336,484.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,015.82 or 1.00364807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00187785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins and its circulating supply is 99,306,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.