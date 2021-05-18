PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

