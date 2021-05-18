PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. reported dismal first quarter of 2021 results, with both its earnings and revenues lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the company continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time. Also, its interest coverage ratio deteriorated sequentially. PG&E Corp. has also been incurring notable expenses to mitigate the threat and spread of catastrophic wildfires. Nevertheless, the company continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 249,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

