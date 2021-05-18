Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.

LON POG traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 20,998,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.98.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

