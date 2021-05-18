Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.
LON POG traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 20,998,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.98.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
