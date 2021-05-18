PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.37

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 1991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.