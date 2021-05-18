PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.37

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 1991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

