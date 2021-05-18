Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.74, but opened at $55.00. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 11,918 shares changing hands.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

