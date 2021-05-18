Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $51.74

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.74, but opened at $55.00. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 11,918 shares changing hands.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
