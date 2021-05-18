Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $170.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.22 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock traded up $15.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.06. 424,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -926.15 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

