Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

