Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 80.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

