Peercoin Price Hits $2.89 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Peercoin has a market cap of $77.93 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 215.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,944,667 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

