Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Plans $200 Million IPO for May 26th (PAY)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. generated $301.8 million in revenue and $13.7 million in net income. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a market-cap of $2.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Nomura, Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, Fifth Third Securities, PNC Securities, AmeriVet and C.L. King & Associates were co-managers.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. We deliver our next-generation product suite through a modern technology stack to more than 1,300 business clients—our billers. Our platform was used by approximately 16 million consumers and businesses in North America in December 2020 to pay their bills and engage with our billers. We serve billers of all sizes that provide non-discretionary services across a variety of industry verticals, including utilities, financial services, insurance, government, telecommunications and healthcare. By powering this comprehensive network of billers, each with their own set of bill payment requirements, we have created an enviable feedback loop that enables us to continuously drive innovation, grow our business and uniquely improve the electronic bill payment experience for everyone in the bill payment ecosystem. Our platform provides our billers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences powered by an omni-channel payment infrastructure that allows consumers to pay their bills using their preferred payment type and channel. We have a valuable relationship with our controlling stockholder, Accel-KKR. In September 2011, affiliates of Accel-KKR, or AKKR, acquired a controlling equity interest in our company. We refer to this transaction as the AKKR Investment. Dushyant Sharma, our founder, chairman, president and CEO, has continued to retain a significant equity interest in our company since our inception and following the AKKR Investment. AKKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on investments in software and tech-enabled businesses. At the core of AKKR’s investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the AKKR network. . “.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 916 employees. The company is located at 18390 NE 68th St., Redmond, WA 98052 and can be reached via phone at (888) 440-4826 or on the web at http://www.paymentus.com/.

