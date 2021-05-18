PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PAVM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

