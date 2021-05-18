Paul J. Evans Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 147,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,057. Hill International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

