Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 4,331 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.97. 40,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

