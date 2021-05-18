Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Under Armour makes up approximately 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 25,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

