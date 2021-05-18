Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $601.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $253.46 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

