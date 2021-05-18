Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.56. 8,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.52. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

