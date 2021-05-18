Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. News makes up about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of News by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of News by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,052. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

