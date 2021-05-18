Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. 12,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,844. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

