Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 9.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Party City Holdco traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. 47,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,329,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.