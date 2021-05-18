Park National Co. (PRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of PRK opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $141.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.