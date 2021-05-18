Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.28.

PLC stock opened at C$33.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.83 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

