Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

