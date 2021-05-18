Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

