Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 105,000 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

