Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

