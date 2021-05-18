Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

