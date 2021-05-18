Palladium Partners LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,343,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.