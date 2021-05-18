Palladium Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $130.51 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

